Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 115,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,043. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Schneider National by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Schneider National by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Schneider National by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

