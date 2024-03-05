Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,139 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,056,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.