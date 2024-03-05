Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Decreased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 309,641 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. 543,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,976. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

