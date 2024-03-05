SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $72.00 at Wedbush

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SE. Benchmark dropped their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

SE stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,777 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.1% in the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $206,903,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,196,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

