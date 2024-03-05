Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $11.03. Semrush shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 646,608 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Semrush Trading Down 19.5 %

Insider Transactions at Semrush

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $499,283.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,430,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $499,283.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500,468 shares in the company, valued at $40,430,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 40,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $510,694.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,636.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,548. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russia Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,715,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semrush by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 1,976,368 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

