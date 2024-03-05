Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $80.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $603,882.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 520,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $603,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,951. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,789 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $41,046,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $12,514,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Shake Shack by 130.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

