Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.72.

SHAK stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.58. The stock had a trading volume of 88,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,075 shares of company stock worth $5,941,951 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,046,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $12,514,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Shake Shack by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

