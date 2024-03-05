Shelton Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. 131,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,483. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.