Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

