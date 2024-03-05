Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,339 shares of company stock valued at $503,846. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.2 %

Ingredion stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.63. 44,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,615. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.