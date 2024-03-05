Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,944. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 145,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $140.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.