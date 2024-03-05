Shelton Capital Management Has $237,000 Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Novanta were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,541,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,900 shares of company stock worth $2,905,472. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.49. 10,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average of $152.33. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

