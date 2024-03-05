Shelton Capital Management Has $255,000 Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,443. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,687. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

