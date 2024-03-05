Shelton Capital Management Has $264,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Sempra by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.45. 782,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,770. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

