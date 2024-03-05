Shelton Capital Management Has $291,000 Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $5,122,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

