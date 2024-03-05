Shelton Capital Management Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,479,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN traded down $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

