Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 237,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,179. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.