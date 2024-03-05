Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. 98,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,715. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.92%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

