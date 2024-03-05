Shelton Capital Management Sells 107 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.4 %

JLL traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $190.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,807. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $193.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.