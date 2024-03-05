Shelton Capital Management Sells 122 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG remained flat at $205.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

