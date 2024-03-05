Shelton Capital Management Sells 175 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 38.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Oshkosh by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Down 2.3 %

OSK stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.44. The stock had a trading volume of 182,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

