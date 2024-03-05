Shelton Capital Management Sells 525 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Rambus were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,506 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 302,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,790. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

