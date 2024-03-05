Shelton Capital Management Sells 93 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Medpace Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $399.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.70. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,379 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,746. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

