Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.04. 42,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,970. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGO

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.