Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Drops By 5.5%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 982,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $790.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

