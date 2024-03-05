Short Interest in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Increases By 8.4%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 527,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,217,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 410,390 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 355,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 217,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 128,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

