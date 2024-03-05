Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Decreases By 5.6%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCTW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 2,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. BTC Digital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

