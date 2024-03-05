Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Decreases By 5.6%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BTC Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTCTW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 2,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. BTC Digital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About BTC Digital
