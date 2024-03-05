Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rises By 20.9%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,062,800. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. 568,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,952. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.