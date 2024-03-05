Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Drops By 5.3%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 185,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $456.19 million, a PE ratio of 99.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $239.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

