Short Interest in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Decreases By 5.5%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after acquiring an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,172,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. 456,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

