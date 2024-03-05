Short Interest in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Rises By 9.9%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux

In other Genelux news, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $120,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,201,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yong Yu sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,535 shares in the company, valued at $385,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $120,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Genelux alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genelux by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genelux by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genelux by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Trading Down 7.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:GNLX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 134,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,695. Genelux has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

GNLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genelux in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genelux

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.