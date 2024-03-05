Short Interest in Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Expands By 22.2%

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,928,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 3,213,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Stock Performance

Shares of Genomma Lab Internacional stock remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Tuesday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile

Featured Articles

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of anti-acne products, self-diagnosis, antibacterial, cream to improve the texture of scarred skin, shampoos, dandruff shampoos, soaps, razors, products to prevent hair loss, ointment for muscle pain, anti-fungal treatments for the relief of colitis, products to counter stress levels, anti-wrinkles, antacids, anti-ulcers, anti-flu, protection and sexual improvement, treatments against hemorrhoids, against varicose veins, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic medications, and infant nutrition.

