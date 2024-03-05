Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Increases By 21.0%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 456,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Shares of GPRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 152,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,354. The firm has a market cap of $480.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
