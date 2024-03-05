Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Increases By 21.0%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 456,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPRK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

GeoPark Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in GeoPark by 86.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 208.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 98,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 66,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in GeoPark by 40.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 152,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,354. The firm has a market cap of $480.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

