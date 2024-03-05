Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Expands By 21.8%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GMM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40. Global Mofy Metaverse has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $15.47.
Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Mofy Metaverse
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.