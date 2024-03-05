Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Expands By 21.8%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40. Global Mofy Metaverse has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Get Global Mofy Metaverse alerts:

Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.