Short Interest in GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Grows By 20.2%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.7 days.

GMO internet group Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of GMOYF traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. GMO internet group has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Get GMO internet group alerts:

GMO internet group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.