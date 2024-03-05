Short Interest in GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Grows By 20.2%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.7 days.
GMO internet group Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of GMOYF traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. GMO internet group has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $20.74.
GMO internet group Company Profile
