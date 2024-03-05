Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Expands By 18.1%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,879,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 3,283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.
GoGold Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GLGDF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 252,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.76.
About GoGold Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoGold Resources
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.