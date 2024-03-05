Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Drops By 8.6%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HilleVax news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HilleVax news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,733,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,039 shares of company stock worth $785,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HilleVax by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 310,973 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in HilleVax by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,009,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ HLVX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLVX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on HilleVax

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.