Short Interest in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Increases By 20.1%

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,818. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

