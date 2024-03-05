Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Drops By 13.8%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

