Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Rises By 15.7%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 115,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ICZOOM Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICZOOM Group stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. ICZOOM Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

Institutional Trading of ICZOOM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICZOOM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of ICZOOM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

