Short Interest in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Increases By 15.5%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,190,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 31,320,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 7,416,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,574,301. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 891,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,491,542 shares of company stock valued at $32,969,451 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

