Short Interest in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Rises By 22.8%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $156.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.04. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of -126.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $212,771,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.