Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Rises By 19.0%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 2.8 %

HOKCY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 3,319,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,397. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

