Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Drops By 15.9%

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Vince by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in Vince by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vince by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Vince Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VNCE opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. Vince has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Vince

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Further Reading

