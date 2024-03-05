Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stake Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 213.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Shutterstock worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3,416.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 910,290 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 171.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,051,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,008,000 after buying an additional 664,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after buying an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,436,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth approximately $16,299,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,415. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.