Siacoin (SC) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $514.51 million and $72.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,594.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.72 or 0.00655699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00132770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00055294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00226536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00163315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00043904 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,690,835,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,534,464,451 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

