Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

