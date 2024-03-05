Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $15.59

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.04. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 245,698 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGML. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

