Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Smartgroup’s previous final dividend of $0.29.

Smartgroup Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.65.

Insider Activity at Smartgroup

In other Smartgroup news, insider Scott Wharton 13,266 shares of Smartgroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. In other Smartgroup news, insider Scott Wharton 13,266 shares of Smartgroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. Also, insider Ian Watt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.75 ($6.98), for a total value of A$53,750.00 ($34,902.60). 9.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

