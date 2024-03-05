SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.07. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 31,726,726 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

